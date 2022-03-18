Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Titan Medical in a report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia expects that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the year. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Titan Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

TSE TMD opened at C$0.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$79.87 million and a PE ratio of -1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.97. Titan Medical has a one year low of C$0.61 and a one year high of C$3.09.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the Enos robotic single-access surgical system (Enos system), a single-port robotic surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

