TKG Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,937,000 after purchasing an additional 78,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 669,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,444,000 after purchasing an additional 79,930 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.18. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.79 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.08.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

