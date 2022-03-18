TKG Advisors LLC Takes $656,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $130.74. 1,151,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.58.

