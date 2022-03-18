Toast, Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will End on March 21st (NYSE:TOST)

Toast’s (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 21st. Toast had issued 21,739,131 shares in its IPO on September 22nd. The total size of the offering was $869,565,240 based on an initial share price of $40.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.27.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.45. Toast has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $69.93.

In other news, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. purchased 328,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $2,394,708.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 549,171 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,372 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 25,906.8% in the fourth quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,226,000 after buying an additional 12,953,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 992.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,972,000 after buying an additional 7,223,299 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter worth $221,555,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,166,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,615,000 after buying an additional 1,406,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,829,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,915,000 after buying an additional 1,913,023 shares in the last quarter. 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

