TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TopBuild by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in TopBuild by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $226.82 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $179.50 and a 52 week high of $284.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.87 and its 200-day moving average is $239.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.58.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BLD. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $302.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

TopBuild Company Profile (Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.