Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Upgraded by Mizuho to “Buy”

Mizuho upgraded shares of Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Topcon from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get Topcon alerts:

OTCMKTS TOPCF opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.30. Topcon has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16.

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.