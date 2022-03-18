Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Short Interest Update

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,619,900 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 4,355,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 81.9 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRMLF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$57.50 to C$62.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

TRMLF stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $43.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%.

About Tourmaline Oil (Get Rating)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.