Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Short Interest Down 18.7% in February

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 777,400 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the February 13th total of 956,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

TSEM traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.93. 909,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,174. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $47.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

TSEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSEM. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 49,614.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,040 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,899,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,326 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 11.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,113,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,301,000 after buying an additional 1,148,130 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,198,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,557,000 after buying an additional 761,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $21,126,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

