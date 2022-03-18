Town Centre Securities PLC (TOWN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Town Centre Securities’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Town Centre Securities stock opened at GBX 161.50 ($2.10) on Friday. Town Centre Securities has a 12 month low of GBX 119.47 ($1.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 170.50 ($2.22). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 151.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 139.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.90. The company has a market capitalization of £84.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.64.

Get Town Centre Securities alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.95) price target on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Town Centre Securities from GBX 175 ($2.28) to GBX 190 ($2.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over Â£394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Town Centre Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Centre Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.