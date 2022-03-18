Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 41,335 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,177% compared to the average volume of 3,236 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $61.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day moving average is $44.38. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.592 per share. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

