TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGC) versus SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Head to Head Survey

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) and TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SciPlay and TradeUP Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SciPlay 3.18% 7.79% 6.00% TradeUP Global N/A N/A -5.66%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SciPlay and TradeUP Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SciPlay 0 4 2 0 2.33 TradeUP Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

SciPlay currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.10%. Given SciPlay’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SciPlay is more favorable than TradeUP Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.8% of SciPlay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of TradeUP Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of SciPlay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SciPlay and TradeUP Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SciPlay $606.10 million 2.76 $20.90 million $0.78 16.73 TradeUP Global N/A N/A -$1.92 million N/A N/A

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than TradeUP Global.

Summary

SciPlay beats TradeUP Global on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SciPlay Company Profile (Get Rating)

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. The company was founded on November 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

TradeUP Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

TradeUP Global Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

