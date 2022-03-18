TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAct Technologies, Incorporated, designs, develops, manufactures and markets transaction-based printers and related products under the ITHACA and MAGNETEC and TRANSACT.COM brand names. The company focuses on five vertical markets: point-of-sale(POS), gaming and lottery, financial services, kiosk and Internet. The company’s printers are trusted world-wide to provide crisp, clean transaction records from receipts, tickets and coupons, register journal and other documents. “

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAct Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.67.

TACT stock opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.27 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc purchased 7,622 shares of TransAct Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $66,006.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 238.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAct Technologies (TACT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.