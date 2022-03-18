Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transcat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In related news, Director Gary J. Haseley acquired 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.62 per share, with a total value of $99,989.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,453,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Transcat by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Transcat in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in Transcat by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 58,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 26,985 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $78.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $592.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.78. Transcat has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Transcat had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Transcat will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

