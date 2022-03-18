TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) PT Raised to $39.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on TransMedics Group from $79.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.86.
Shares of TMDX stock opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TransMedics Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 30.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 28.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.
TransMedics Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.
