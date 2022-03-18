TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) PT Raised to $39.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on TransMedics Group from $79.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TransMedics Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 53.10% and a negative net margin of 146.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 30.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 28.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

