Trek Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Trek Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after acquiring an additional 920,746 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $147.06 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.70 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.25.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.