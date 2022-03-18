Trek Financial LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Trek Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 883.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $81.07 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.62.

