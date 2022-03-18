Trek Financial LLC Sells 269 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Trek Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

NYSE:ANTM opened at $478.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.04. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.86 and a 12 month high of $478.47.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.30.

Anthem Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.