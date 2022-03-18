Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS.

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.50. 3,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,772. The company has a market capitalization of $38.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trevi Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 415.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 271,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

