Tristar Acquisition I Corp (NYSE:TRIS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tristar Acquisition I Corp (NYSE:TRIS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the February 13th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
TRIS opened at $9.79 on Friday. Tristar Acquisition I has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $9.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77.
About Tristar Acquisition I
