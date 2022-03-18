Tristar Acquisition I Corp (NYSE:TRIS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tristar Acquisition I Corp (NYSE:TRIS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the February 13th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TRIS opened at $9.79 on Friday. Tristar Acquisition I has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $9.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77.

Get Tristar Acquisition I alerts:

About Tristar Acquisition I (Get Rating)

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Tristar Acquisition I Corp. is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tristar Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristar Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.