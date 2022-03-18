TRON Hits Market Capitalization of $6.25 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0615 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $6.25 billion and approximately $620.60 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TRON has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002187 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003875 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000204 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,709,825,787 coins and its circulating supply is 101,709,832,422 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

