TrueFi (TRU) Market Capitalization Achieves $115.14 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a total market cap of $115.14 million and $72.06 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TrueFi

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

