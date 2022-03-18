Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,194,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 39.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 204,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.02. The stock had a trading volume of 406,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,070,232. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.79. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.87 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.46.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

