Truist Financial Weighs in on Postal Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PSTL)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Postal Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim now expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 5.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

PSTL opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 827.35%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

