Trustpilot Group’s (TRST) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Trustpilot Group from GBX 410 ($5.33) to GBX 390 ($5.07) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 422.50 ($5.49).

Trustpilot Group stock opened at GBX 160.50 ($2.09) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £664.19 million and a PE ratio of -36.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 177.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 287.44. Trustpilot Group has a 52 week low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 481.80 ($6.27). The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20.

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

