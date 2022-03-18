TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the February 13th total of 20,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TRxADE HEALTH during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in TRxADE HEALTH during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TRxADE HEALTH during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TRxADE HEALTH during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in TRxADE HEALTH during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TRxADE HEALTH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of TRxADE HEALTH stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. 208,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,531. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28. TRxADE HEALTH has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focused on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates a web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

