TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

TSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TuSimple from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $39.10 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TuSimple presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.65.

TSP opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 24.20, a current ratio of 24.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TuSimple has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $79.84.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 11,702.17%. The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TuSimple will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Mullen sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $26,344.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 9,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $287,692.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,181 shares of company stock valued at $447,438.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter worth $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter worth $962,000. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the third quarter worth $263,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter worth $544,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter worth $714,000. Institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

