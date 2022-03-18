Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $1.99

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.99, but opened at $2.45. Tuya shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 22,176 shares trading hands.

TUYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.20 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, February 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUYA. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,932,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tuya by 651.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,181,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,392 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,690,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tuya (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

