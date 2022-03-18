U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Announces Earnings Results

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports.

U.S. Gold stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,607. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00. U.S. Gold has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Gold stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.86% of U.S. Gold worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USAU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Gold from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

