U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Short Interest Up 20.4% in February

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 3,180,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.16. 1,294,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,253. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 2.91.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $87,995.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $84,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,796 shares of company stock worth $735,490 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 19.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,461,884 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,650,000 after acquiring an additional 716,143 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth about $6,443,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 502,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 332,900 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 860,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 309,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 42.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 213,116 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Silica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

