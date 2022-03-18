UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 875 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.15% of Dycom Industries worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DY. StockNews.com lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet downgraded Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

Shares of DY opened at $101.73 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.98 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.16 and a 200-day moving average of $84.70.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

