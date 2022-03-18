UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of LGI Homes worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 32.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,597,000 after buying an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 29.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 9.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,011,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 33.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 20,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 178.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 26,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGIH opened at $123.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 14.86. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.83 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Maria Renna Sharpe purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.79 per share, with a total value of $117,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total transaction of $384,857.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,994 shares of company stock worth $6,747,490 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LGIH. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.80.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

