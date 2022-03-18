UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of Goosehead Insurance worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $838,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,795,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 5,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total value of $724,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $898,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,098 shares of company stock worth $5,503,451 in the last ninety days. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $75.70 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.40 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 302.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GSHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

