UBS Group Lowers Crest Nicholson (OTC:CRTHF) Price Target to GBX 370

Crest Nicholson (OTC:CRTHF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from GBX 390 ($5.07) to GBX 370 ($4.81) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc is a real estate company, which engages in the development of apartments and townhouses to traditional detached family homes and complex regeneration schemes. The firm’s products range varies from homes for first time buyers through to large family homes; and includes a mixture of houses, apartments, and supporting commercial premises as part of its larger developments.

