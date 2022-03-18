UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

UDR has raised its dividend by 4.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. UDR has a dividend payout ratio of 371.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect UDR to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

NYSE UDR opened at $57.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. UDR has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in UDR by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 471,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,255,000 after acquiring an additional 57,724 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in UDR by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 462,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,769,000 after buying an additional 121,411 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in UDR by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 252,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,156,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in UDR by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in UDR by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

