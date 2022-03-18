UDR (NYSE:UDR) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UDR. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised UDR from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Capital One Financial raised UDR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.04.

Shares of UDR opened at $57.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 119.73, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that UDR will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 302.09%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 198,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,087,564,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,453 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

