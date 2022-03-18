Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Insider Jodi J. Caro Sells 5,340 Shares

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $387.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $370.36 and its 200 day moving average is $381.08. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $297.29 and a one year high of $422.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.64.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 9.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,323,000 after acquiring an additional 37,429 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

