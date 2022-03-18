Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.200-$18.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.05 billion-$9.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.14 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating and issued a $424.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $446.64.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $3.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $391.23. The stock had a trading volume of 695,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,513. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $297.29 and a 12 month high of $422.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $370.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

