Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,145.38

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,145.38 ($40.90) and traded as high as GBX 3,222.47 ($41.90). Ultra Electronics shares last traded at GBX 3,160 ($41.09), with a volume of 101,859 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.51) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.56) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,743.75 ($35.68).

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. The firm has a market cap of £2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,061.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,145.38.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

