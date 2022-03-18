Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Sells $688,929.81 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $688,929.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $68.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average of $79.83. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.21 and a 52 week high of $127.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.69.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.47). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 129.20%. The business had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 401.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 25,627 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 21,435.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,197,000 after buying an additional 152,916 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $12,448,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $3,388,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

