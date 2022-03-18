Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Sells $688,929.81 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RAREGet Rating) EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $688,929.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $68.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average of $79.83. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.21 and a 52 week high of $127.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.69.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RAREGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.47). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 129.20%. The business had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 401.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 25,627 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 21,435.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,197,000 after buying an additional 152,916 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $12,448,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $3,388,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.