Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $105.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $99.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.27.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $68.86 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $61.21 and a 12 month high of $127.28. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.83.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.47). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 129.20%. The company had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $109,859.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $180,740.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,289 shares of company stock worth $1,602,749 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,401,000 after acquiring an additional 56,065 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 24,799 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 801,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,252,000 after acquiring an additional 336,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

