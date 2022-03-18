UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €16.00 by Credit Suisse Group

UniCredit (BIT:UCG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €16.00 ($17.58) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UCG. Morgan Stanley set a €19.50 ($21.43) target price on UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($18.68) price objective on UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($16.48) price objective on UniCredit in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($17.03) price objective on UniCredit in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.50 ($22.53) price objective on UniCredit in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €17.47 ($19.20).

UniCredit has a 12-month low of €12.82 ($14.09) and a 12-month high of €18.38 ($20.20).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

