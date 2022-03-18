Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,330 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 11.8% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 167,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Unilever by 59.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 424,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,419,000 after buying an additional 158,772 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 7.4% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 185,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Unilever by 54.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 37,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UL opened at $45.32 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $61.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

About Unilever (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.