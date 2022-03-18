Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 59.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 8.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 26.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,448 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 19.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the period. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $45.32 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.