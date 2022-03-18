Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €23.00 ($25.27) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UN01. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($43.19) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($39.01) price target on Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($37.36) price target on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($42.86) price target on Uniper in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on Uniper in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €35.43 ($38.93).

Shares of UN01 opened at €25.00 ($27.47) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion and a PE ratio of -2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €36.82. Uniper has a 1-year low of €16.05 ($17.64) and a 1-year high of €42.45 ($46.65).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

