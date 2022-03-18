United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.20 billion-$28.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.23 billion.

Shares of UNFI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $30.61 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average is $43.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United Natural Foods from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.