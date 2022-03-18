United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded up $4.42 on Friday, hitting $222.32. 3,520,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,017. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.54 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.46.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

