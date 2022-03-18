United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,381,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $4.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $222.32. 3,503,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,252,683. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.34. The firm has a market cap of $193.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.54 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.