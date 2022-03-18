United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.96-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.86. United States Steel also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.960-$3.000 EPS.

Shares of X traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.55. The stock had a trading volume of 18,853,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,092,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.28. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.27.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.37%.

Several research firms have commented on X. Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.10.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1,622.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 429,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 404,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

