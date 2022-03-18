United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Short Interest Down 19.8% in February

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ UTME traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. 31,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,289. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. United Time Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33.

About United Time Technology

United Time Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company also provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services. It sells its products under the UTime and Do brand names in South America, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

