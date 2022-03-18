United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Short Interest Down 19.8% in February

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ UTME traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. 31,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,289. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. United Time Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33.
About United Time Technology (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Time Technology (UTME)
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
Receive News & Ratings for United Time Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Time Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.