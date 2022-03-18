Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) PT Lowered to $40.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 80.26% from the stock’s current price.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

Upwork stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,281. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.43 and a beta of 1.94. Upwork has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 12,429 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $303,391.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $40,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,326. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 620,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 216,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 33,379 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1,775.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,172,000 after purchasing an additional 571,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 626,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,228,000 after purchasing an additional 265,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

